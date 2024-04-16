Chris Hemsworth Says Kevin Costner Refused to Cast Him in New Movie, Actor Responds & Explains Why

Chris Hemsworth revealed that he tried unseccessfully to land a starring role in a new Kevin Costner movie.

The 40-year-old Thor actor opened up about pursuing a role in what he described as an “abstract and interesting” movie that Kevin was directing.

However, he was unable to convince the Yellowstone star to cast him. Kevin explained his decision.

“There was a movie, a script that I’d read and loved and was like, ‘I want to get that,’ and then someone said, ‘Kevin Costner has that [role],’” Chris recalled to ET.

He continued, saying, “I’d love [to have] him as a director. I was like, ‘Godd-mnit!’ [I spent] an hour the other day trying to convince him, and he was like, ‘I’m doing it, kid.’ Didn’t work. I didn’t get the part.”

Chris did not provide specifics on the movie in question but said that it was “better seen in [Kevin's] wheelhouse” as it was a Western.

However, he added that his wife Elsa encouraged him to try and be cast because horses were involved.

“My wife read [the script] and loves horses,” he explained. “We have 10 or 11 horses back home, and so she’s like, ‘You’ve got to do this.’”

Kevin was asked about the role and told ET that Chris had to “wait his turn.”

“As long as I’m still young enough to play it, I’ll play it,” he added.

That doesn’t mean that Kevin isn’t a fan of Chris.

“He’s so handsome, and he’s so good. He’s going to have to go find his [own] love story. [But] I’m glad he likes this one. If I reach a moment where I [don’t] think I could do that, I would [reach out]. He’s certainly one of our great leading men right now,” Kevin said about the Marvel actor.

