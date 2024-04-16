Steve Buscemi Joins Cast of 'Wednesday' Season 2 at Netflix, Details of Role Revealed

Steve Buscemi is headed to Nevermore Academy for the second season of Wednesday on Netflix.

The 66-year-old actor has reportedly joined the cast of the hit series. He’ll share the screen with the likes of Jenna Ortega, who plays the titular character.

Variety announced the casting, noting that details about his role were scarce. However, it appears that he will be the new principal of Nevermore. The role was Gwendoline Christie in the first season. However, her character was murdered.

Netflix and Steve both declined requests to comment on the casting news.

Little is known about the show’s second season, which is unlikely to premiere this year. Jenna teased some details about the show’s future in a recent interview.

