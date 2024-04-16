'Severance' Season 2 Cast: Everything We Know, Including Who's Returning & the New Stars Who Joined the Series

We’ve been waiting a lot time for new episodes of Severance, and earlier this year, there was a little bit of hope that season 2 might be close!

If you don’t know, Apple TV+ renewed the series way back in 2022, and chatter spread quickly that the show was set to film season two through the early part of 2023. The strikes ensued, and lots of projects were halted.

In a 2024 update, Ben Stiller, who directed numerous episodes in season 1, said they are working on season 2.

Now, there’s scoop on season 2 cast, including 7 actors joining the cast, as well as 10 stars from season 1 who will be back.

Keep reading to see the breakdown…