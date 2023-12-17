Top Stories
Sun, 17 December 2023 at 11:19 pm

'Wednesday' Spinoff Reportedly In the Works, Will Center On Fred Armisen's Uncle Fester

'Wednesday' Spinoff Reportedly In the Works, Will Center On Fred Armisen's Uncle Fester

Netflix is seemingly looking to expand their The Addams Family universe with a second series!

The streaming service is reportedly in talks for a Wednesday spinoff, which will center on the character Uncle Fester, who was played by Fred Armisen in season one.

Get more information inside…

According to Bloomberg, Netflix has only begun talking about an Uncle Fester spinoff, but nothing is set in stone just yet.

The outlet reports that “the writers have to figure out the story, the company needs to negotiate contracts with talent, and the schedules of the individuals must align.”

They also say Netflix “is eager” to build off of the success of Wednesday, which was one of the streamer’s Top 5 most watched shows of the first half of 2023.

Amazon, who bought out MGM Studios, which produces Wednesday, is also reportedly on board for the spinoff!

The production start date for Wednesday season two was recently revealed

Find out who is set to return for the second season!
