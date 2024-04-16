Travis Kelce Officially Lands His First TV Gig Hosting 'Are you Smarter Than a Celebrity?'

Travis Kelce is expanding his career beyond the football field!

The 34-year-old tight end for the Kansas City Chiefs has had a successful career as a professional athlete, and he’ll now be balancing that with his first hosting gig on TV.

On Tuesday (April 16), it was confirmed that Travis would be hosting a new show on Prime Video called Are You Smarter Than a Celebrity?

Last month, reports suggested that Travis was in talks over the show, which is a spinoff of the popular series Are You Smarter Than a Fifth Grader? Extra announced that he had landed the hosting gig.

“I grew up loving game shows, and I’m excited to be following in the footsteps of so many TV icons by hosting my very first one with Are You Smarter Than a Celebrity?” he gushed in a statement shared with the outlet. “The original show is a great success, so to be bringing a new format with everyone’s favorite celebrities to the screen will definitely be entertaining. I’m just happy to be on the hosting side of the equation here and excited to see how these famous faces keep up.”

Barry Poznick, who co-created the new show, described Travis as the “ultimate class clown.”

“We wanted to come up with a new, loud twist on the format. Replacing the kids with celebrities gives us more laughs and surprises, like a roast, as contestants cheat off their famous classmates,” he added.00

We’ll update you as we learn more about the series.

