Who Did Taylor Swift Attend Coachella 2024 With? 6 Celebrity Friends Revealed!

Taylor Swift had a blast at 2024 Coachella Music Festival!

Almost eight years after appearing at the music festival, she returned over the weekend alongside some famous friends to enjoy the music and dance on Saturday (April 13) in Indio, Calif.

Her 2016 appearance was alongside then-boyfriend Calvin Harris, and was dubbed “Bleachella” because of her bob with platinum/bleach blonde hair, which she debuted at the festival.

The Coachella partying comes just days before the release of her upcoming album, The Tortured Poets Department.

