Gigi Hadid Playfully Drags Ryan Reynolds & Blake Lively Over Guest in Residence Sweaters

Gigi Hadid is (jokingly) calling out her good friends Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds!

Over the weekend, Ryan, 47, shared a photo of himself on his Instagram Story while wearing a pink cardigan from Gigi‘s, 28, Guest in Residence clothing line.

After Ryan posted the photo, Gigi re-posted it on her own Story to playfully drag both him and Blake, 36.

Keep reading to find out more…“@vancityreynolds Thank you mostly because we collectively, as a team, geek out every time you wear GIR,” Gigi started.

“You will never look like Blake in it…” she continued. “But you know this & I find you a more useful friend of the brand because you love trying all the new pieces and she’s been wearing the same shirt from two winters ago through every season.”

She added, “Cc @blakelively your spring package is on the way please try a cotton blend.”

If you missed it, Blake recently hit a major milestone as a mom of four!