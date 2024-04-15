When Calls the Heart's Kevin McGarry Has a Message for Those Upset By Lucas & Elizabeth's Breakup

Kevin McGarry is reflecting on one plot point in particular on Hallmark Channel’s When Calls the Heart.

If you don’t know, season 11 of the series is currently underway. Some fans, however, weren’t happy with the end of the romance between Elizabeth (played by Erin Krakow) and Lucas (played by Chris McNally).

Now, Kevin, who portrays Nathan on the series, is speaking out about that plot point.

“My message is that I am sorry if anybody is hurt from the way that the story is being told. That’s not anybody’s intention. The long term [goal] is always to tell a great story. Tell a long story. And, you know, this was the decision — and I really hope that you stay with us. Every character is inherently good on the show and just because somebody is not with somebody else, it doesn’t mean that they’re not an important character on the show,” Kevin told ET.

“Lucas is a very big part of Hope Valley and I don’t think we’d have to show without without [him]. [There are] multiple heartbeats on this show, you know? So, I’m sorry if anybody is hurt, but I really think the show is moving to a really beautiful place and I hope you stick around and watch it,” he added.

“I have always liked Nathan and Elizabeth as a couple,” Kevin added. “I think Nathan was created for Elizabeth.”

Erin herself added, “I think it’s really nice. It’s always wonderful working with Kevin and really lovely to get to tell this story and kind of give that back to all of the Kevin fans — and the Nathan fans.”

