Apr 15, 2024 at 2:45 pm
By JJ Staff

Real Housewives' Casting Shakeups: 7 Stars Exit, 2 Are Returning!

Real Housewives' Casting Shakeups: 7 Stars Exit, 2 Are Returning!

Get ready for some big shakeups in the Real Housewives world!

The fan-favorite reality TV series began with Orange County, and has spread like wildfire around the country – and even the world – showcasing the Housewives’ lavish lifestyles and fiery friendships for well over a decade now.

While we might only be four months into 2024, several ladies from the different shows have announced that they are leaving the franchise while a fan-favorite Housewife revealed that she’s returning for more drama and fun!

Click through the slideshow to find out which Real Housewives announced their exits this year and which lady announced that they’re returning to the franchise…

Photos: Bravo
