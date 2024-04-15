Golden Bachelor's Theresa Nist Speaks Out After Gerry Turner Divorce

Theresa Nist has released a new statement following news of her divorce.

On Friday (April 12), Theresa and The Golden Bachelor star Gerry Turner announced that they were getting divorced three months after they married in a live television special in early January.

Now a few days after sharing the shocking news, Theresa shared a message thanking fans for all of their support.

Keep reading to find out more…“To everyone who has expressed love, support and kindness to me I thank you from the bottom of my heart,” Theresa wrote on Instagram. “You are all such wonderful human beings. It means the world to me that you took the time to reach out to me, whether in person, on the phone, by text or by direct message. You are all so kind to do so. For everyone else who is confused and angry and who does not understand, please try to find it in your heart to understand and to try a little kindness. Not just for me but for the world and for everyone you encounter.”

She continued, “It was one of the most incredible experiences of my life, something I never expected to happen at this point in my life and I truly thought it was going to last forever. It turns out, even at the age of 70, you don’t know everything. Sometimes things don’t go the way you planned and that’s okay. I take so many positives away from this experience, most importantly and above all the incredible friends I now have in all of these amazing, wonderful women and in Angie and Jenny, Payton and Charlee, the producers, the production crew and so many of you.”

“I ask you to please stay open to all the experiences, opportunities, and love that may come your way,” Theresa concluded. “Keep smiling, keep laughing… I will. I love you all.”

Theresa and Gerry aren’t the only Bachelor Nation couple to split. In fact, very few couples are still together.