Apr 15, 2024 at 3:18 pm
By JJ Staff

Broadway Favorite Eden Espinosa Opens New Musical 'Lempicka,' Gets Support From Fellow 'Wicked' Alum Shoshana Bean

Lempicka is officially open on Broadway and there was a Wicked reunion on opening night!

Eden Espinosa received support from fellow Wicked alum Shoshana Bean at the opening night performance of her new musical on Sunday (April 14) at the Longacre Theatre in New York City.

For those who don’t know, Eden and Shoshana both got their big breaks as the standby for Elphaba during Idina Menzel‘s run in Wicked on Broadway. Both of them later became full-time Elphaba stars and had long runs in the beloved musical.

Eden is now leading the ambitious new show Lempicka, one of the only fully original musicals of the season. She was joined on the red carpet by co-stars Amber Iman, Beth Leavel, Andrew Samonsky, George Abud, Natalie Joy Johnson, Nathaniel Stampley, and Zoe Glick.

Also in attendance was Andrew‘s wife Kate Reinders, best known for starring in the Disney+ series High School Musical: The Musical: The Series. (Make sure to read our 10 Fun Facts post about Andrew!)

Spanning decades of political and personal turmoil and told through a thrilling, pop-infused score, Lempicka boldly explores the contradictions of a world in crisis, a woman ahead of her era, and an artist whose time has finally come. Directed by Rachel Chavkin and produced by Jenny Niederhoffer, the musical features a new score by Carson Kreitzer and Matt Gould.

Get your tickets now to see Lempicka on Broadway.

Browse through the gallery for 20+ photos from the opening night red carpet…
Photos: Getty
