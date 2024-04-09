Get to Know Broadway's 'Lempicka' Actor Andrew Samonsky with These 10 Fun Facts! (Exclusive)

The new Broadway musical Lempicka is one of the most-anticipated shows of the season and we’re catching up with Andrew Samonsky, one of the lead actors.

Lempicka is sweeping musical portrait of artist Tamara de Lempicka, a woman who changed art and culture forever. Spanning decades of political and personal turmoil and told through a thrilling, pop-infused score, the show boldly explores the contradictions of a world in crisis, a woman ahead of her era, and an artist whose time has finally come.

Andrew stars as Lempicka’s husband, Tadeusz, a role he created in the original production. He’s previously been seen on Broadway in South Pacific, The Mystery of Edwin Drood, and Scandalous.

Get to know Andrew with these exclusive 10 Fun Facts:

I am an only child. When asked if I ever wanted a brother or sister, I said, “No, I’m fine.” I’m allergic to shellfish. I found out when I ate shrimp at Benihana when I was 10 and my eyes swelled shut. But the shrimp was delicious. My first and last bite. Sad face. In high school I sang in a punk rock bank called “Skinny Rodgers.” I couldn’t tell you why that name. Ha! But… We once opened for Sublime. I had long hair and got in the mosh pit every now and then. Oh to be young. I’ve been with the Broadway show Lempicka since its first production at Williamstown in 2018. It’s the longest I’ve ever been attached to a show. I’ve been living in Salt Lake City the last four years where my amazing, hilarious wife, Kate Reinders, was shooting High School Musical: The Musical: The Series as the drama teacher icon, Miss Jenn. We kind of love it there. It’s breathtakingly beautiful. And the people are so nice.

I am a fairly big Star Wars geek. Just hearing the John Williams soundtrack makes me cry. Okay, okay, I’m a huge Star Wars geek. Kate and I have a six year old son, Luke. And no we did not name him Luke because of Star Wars. Or did we? But he, himself is a huge Star Wars fan. So, my work is done. Also, Luke, I am your father. Luke has known Olivia Rodrigo since he was two years old. We once FaceTimed her and I was admittedly star struck. Luke couldn’t be bothered. I am a HUGE Dodgers fan. My character in Lempicka is based after the real life Tadeusz Łempicki and there’s a famous story of the portrait his wife (Tamara Lempicka) painted of him, that when he left her (spoiler alert) she purposely left his hand unfinished in the painting where his wedding ring would be.

