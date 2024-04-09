Top Stories
Zendaya Talks Tom Holland, What She Realized About Their Relationship, If She Has a Hollywood Friend Group, Why She Might Say 'No' to a Selfie, & More

Rihanna Reveals Baby RZA's First Word, How Many Kids She Wants With A$AP Rocky, Relationship Timeline, Plastic Surgery & Music Career Status

ABC Renews 4 TV Shows in 2024, Reveals 2 Series Are Ending

Apr 09, 2024 at 12:33 pm
By JJ Staff

Louis Tomlinson Responds to 'Larry' Conspiracy Theories Involving Harry Styles Relationship

Louis Tomlinson is commenting on the “Larry” rumors that have been circulating the Internet for years. If you aren’t aware of the conspiracy theory, it claims that Louis and his One Direction band mate Harry Styles were romantically involved.

He was asked about these rumors in a new interview.

“I realized this some years ago. There is nothing I can say, nothing I can do to dispel the believers of that conspiracy. They are so intertwined with what they believe to be true, that they won’t actually see the truth for what it is,” Louis told Brazilian publication g1.

He shared, “It does irritate me a little but, but it’s the nature of the job I suppose.”

He continued, “There are times…when it gets far too personal within that whole space. I have my son, Freddie, who is the most important person in my life. And occasionally…it’s really unfair.”

About rumors, he added, “There’s nothing I can do about it. Nothing I can say to stop people making up what they want to make up. So be it!”

Louis once revealed he was initially jealous of Harry‘s solo career success.
