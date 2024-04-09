Every 'RuPaul's Drag Race' Winner, Ranked in Popularity From Lowest to Highest Following

Top Stories
Zendaya Talks Tom Holland, What She Realized About Their Relationship, If She Has a Hollywood Friend Group, Why She Might Say 'No' to a Selfie, & More

Rihanna Reveals Baby RZA's First Word, How Many Kids She Wants With A$AP Rocky, Relationship Timeline, Plastic Surgery & Music Career Status

ABC Renews 4 TV Shows in 2024, Reveals 2 Series Are Ending

RuPaul’s Drag Race has introduced us to a lot of incredible talent.

The long-running RuPaul-hosted drag competition show has exploded in popularity over the past decade, with dozens of spinoffs and international franchises, as well as All Star editions.

Thanks to the show’s platform, many of the queens featured have been able to turn their art into massively successful brands, and they’ve also amassed huge followings on social media. Instagram, especially, has proven to be a huge platform for the Drag Race queens to showcase their makeup skills, performances and comedy routines.

We’ve put together all of the winners of every U.S. season of RuPaul’s Drag Race (except Tyra Sanchez, who retired from drag in 2020), as well as all of the winners of the U.S. seasons of Drag Race All Stars, and ranked them according to their popularity on Instagram.

Find out who the most followed Drag Race winners are…

