'Rust' Armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed Receives Prison Sentence After Fatal Shooting of Halyna Hutchins

Hannah Gutierrez-Reed has received her prison sentence.

Last month, the 26-year-old armorer was found guilty of involuntary manslaughter in the October 2021 fatal shooting of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on set of the movie Rust.

On Monday (April 15), Hannah returned to court in Santa Fe, Mexico where she received her sentencing.

Keep reading to find out more…Judge Mary Marlowe Sommer sentenced Hannah to the maximum penalty of 18 months of incarceration at a New Mexico women’s correctional facility, People reports.

While Hannah did not testify in her defense, she did read aloud a statement she had prepared in court.

“First and foremost, my heart aches for the Hutchins family and friends and colleagues as well, and it has since the day this tragedy occurred,” Hannah read before calling Halyna “an inspiration to me.”

“I understand that she was taken too soon, and I pray that you all find peace,” Hannah continued.

Getting emotional Hannah admitted that she was “young and naive” when she took the Rust job, adding that she is “saddened by the way media sensationalized our traumatic tragedy and portrayed me as a complete monster, which has actually been the total opposite of what’s been in my heart.”

In January 2023, Alec Baldwin was charged with involuntary manslaughter, but the criminal charges against him were dropped in April 2023.

However, he was indicted again and plead not guilty to renewed involuntary manslaughter charges related to the accidental shooting. He is set to go to trial in July.