'Too Sweet' Lyrics: Hozier Reacts to Song Going Viral, Explains the Memes

Hozier is reacting to the success of his song “Too Sweet” and the viral memes about his latest single.

The 34-year-old Irish musician, best known for his song “Take Me to Church,” just went to number one on the Billboard Hot 100 for the first time with the song.

“I think I’ll take my whiskey neat / My coffee black and my bed at three / You’re too sweet for me,” he sings in the chorus.

The song went viral on TikTok with people showing their glow-ups with before and after photos to the tune of “I think I’ll take my whiskey neat.”

So, what does Hozier think of the memes?

Hozier seems to be confused by how the trend started and said, “I wouldn’t have put it necessarily for this, but when the word neat drops of ‘I take my whiskey neat,’ it’s a before and after shot of somebody who was younger and after they got older.”

“It’s all been a pleasant surprise for me, but that’s the beauty of people just making their own thing, their own little memes, their own little jokes on TikTok,” Hozier said on Radio X.

