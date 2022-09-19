Broadway Actress Marva Hicks Has Passed Away

Marva Hicks, a Broadway actress and recording artist, has passed away.

The death was announced by Marva‘s family, who have not discloses a cause of death nor her age. She died on September 16 in New York City.

While IMDb lists Marva‘s age at the time of her death as 47, friends of the actress told The Progress-Index that she was in her mid-60s and graduated high school in 1974.

“It is with heavy hearts that we share the news of the passing of our dear Marva Hicks Taha,” her family said in a statement to Deadline. “Our beloved wife, family member and friend will be greatly missed and remains marvelous in our hearts forever. The love she had for her husband, family, friends and entertainment community knew no bounds. We have been deeply touched by the incredible outpouring of love. Thank you for your compassion and prayers.”

Marva made her Broadway debut in 1981 in Lena Horne: The Lady and Her Music and she most recently appeared in Motown The Musical in 2013. Her other Broadway credits include The Lion King and the original cast of Caroline, or Change.

In the music world, Marva had a hit song with “Never Been In Love Before” in 1981.

Marva is survived by husband Akwasi Taha. We send our thoughts and condolences to her loved ones during this difficult time.