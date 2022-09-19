See The Crown Jewels Being Removed From Queen Elizabeth II's Casket During Committal Service

In some of the final moments during Queen Elizabeth II‘s committal service, her Crown Jewels were removed from on top of her casket.

Crown jeweler, Mark Appleby, was seen carefully removing the the Imperial State Crown, the Sovereign’s Sceptre and the Sovereign’s Orb from its place.

All three had been fastened securely in place as Her Majesty’s casket was moved from place to place throughout the day.

Both the Orb and Crown have been damaged in the past after tumbles onto the floor.

