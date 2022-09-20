Sylvester Stallone Posts 'Wonderful' Photos of Estranged Wife Jennifer Flavin Amid Divorce

Sylvester Stallone posted a picture on Instagram of himself and estranged wife Jennifer Flavin holding hands, just one month after their divorce filing.

The 76-year-old Rocky star and the 54-year-old former model called it quits after 25 years of marriage.

Sly also posted an old picture of his three daughters, Sophia, 26, Sistine, 24, and Scarlet, 20.

Jennifer filed for divorce in Florida and said, “Upon information and belief, the Husband has engaged in the intentional dissipation, depletion and/or waste of marital assets which has had an adverse economic impact on the marital estate.” This claim was denied by Sylvester Stallone.

Last month, Sly voiced his displeasure about news of a Rocky spinoff, Drago. “After IRWIN WINKLER and FAMILY SUCK ROCKY DRY! Presumed to be the most hated, untalented, decrepited (sic) producer in Hollywood and his cowardly children have found their next meal… Drago. RETURN MY RIGHTS BLOODSUCKERS!” he wrote wrote in a now deleted Instagram post.