Michael J. Fox Reflects On Friendship With Christopher Lloyd; Calls Him A 'Brilliant' Actor

Michael J. Fox is opening up about his longtime friendship with Christopher Lloyd.

The two famously portrayed Marty McFly and Doc Brown in the Back To The Future movies, and over the weekend, the 61-year-old actor spoke about his bond with Christopher.

During his appearance at the Sundance Film Festival over the weekend, Michael shared just when he looked at Christopher as not just a co-star, but a genuine friend.

“Chris is a great guy. He’s very enigmatic,” he shared with Variety. “It took me a few films to get to know him. On Back to the Future Part III, we connected in a way we hadn’t on the other films. I came to see how much he loved acting. I never got that before.”

Michael went on, saying that “to sit down and talk about acting and talk about Shakespeare and King Lear… This guy can play King Lear! People don’t expect that of him. He’s full of surprises.”

“He can tell a movie’s worth of story in two seconds and you get it. Us regular actors have to lay out hours and hours to get the information out. Chris is brilliant at it. His love of film and his love of being an actor… He’s not just a crazy guy, he’s an artist.”

