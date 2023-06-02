Sydney Sweeney & Fiancé Jonathan Davino Return Home to L.A. After Busy Few Weeks

Sydney Sweeney has finally returned home to California.

The 25-year-old Euphoria actress, fiancé Jonathan Davino, and her beloved dog Tank made their out of an airport and to their ride on Friday afternoon (June 2) in Los Angeles.

For their flight, Sydney went comfy in gray sweats paired with a pink hat and sunglasses while Jonathan wore a white hoodie, black joggers, and a black baseball hat.

Sydney and Jonathan have been on the move a lot lately.

Last week, the couple was in France for the 2023 Cannes Film Festival and earlier this week they were in NYC as she promoted her new HBO movie Reality, which is available for streaming on MAX now.

In a new interview, Sydney opened up about fighting for the roles she wants, filming her upcoming rom-com with Glen Powell, Euphoria season three, and so much more. Check out the highlights here.

