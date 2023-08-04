Jon Hamm & New Wife Anna Osceola Step Out for Romantic Date Night in Santa Monica

Jon Hamm and Anna Osceola are enjoying a romantic night out!

The newlyweds headed out to their car after a dinner date at Italian restaurant Giorgio Baldi on Thursday night (August 3) in Santa Monica, Calif.

For their night out, Jon, 52, wore a blue collared shirt and navy pants while Anna, 35, donned a black and red checkered dress.

The couple’s outing comes just over they married at an iconic Mad Men location in Big Sur on June 24!

In a recent interview, Jon opened up about getting married, wedding planning, why they decided to tie-the-knot, and if they want kids.

Jon will next be appearing in season three of The Morning Show, which premieres on September 13. Watch the teaser trailer here!

