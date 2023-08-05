Top Stories
Sat, 05 August 2023 at 9:44 pm

Ariana Grande's 'Right There' Love Interest Patrick Schwarzenegger Reacts to Video Turning 10

Patrick Schwarzenegger is recalling being the Romeo to Ariana Grande‘s Juliet on a special anniversary.

If you forgot, the 29-year-old actor played the 30-year-old “God is a Woman” hitmaker’s love interest in her “Right There” music video.

On Saturday (August 5), he took to Twitter to react to the news that the video had just turned 10.

Head inside to revisit Ariana Grande’s “Right There” music video and see what Patrick Schwarzenegger had to say about it turning 10…

If you forgot, “Right There” was a collab that featured Big Sean. However, Patrick is the one who won Ari‘s heart in the accompanying music video. In it, they partied the night away at a costume party before ending up together in a pool.

Patrick hopped on Twitter to react to an account that pointed out the visual turned 10, and he seemed blown away by how fast time is moving.

“10 years?!! D-mn! Crazy,” he tweeted.

While Ariana does not appear to have acknowledged the 10th anniversary of “Right There,” she did shout out another important musical anniversary earlier this year.

Press play on Ariana Grande’s “Right There” music video and take a trip down memory lane…
Photos: Getty
