Ne-Yo Slams Modern Parents & Trigger Warnings, Discusses Gender Identity & Pronouns

Ne-Yo weighed in on culture in 2023 during a recent interview, and he shared some controversial opinions.

The 43-year-old “So Sick” hitmaker sat down for an interview with VladTV where he talked about everything from the use of trigger warnings to gender identity and a parent’s role in their child’s life.

After prefacing the segment of the interview by saying that he had “no issue” with the LGBTQ+ community, Ne-Yo said that he did not agree with people asking him to use the pronouns they identify with.

“I just personally come from an era where a man was a man, and a woman was a woman. And it wasn’t but two genders, and that’s just how I rocked,” he said. “You could identify as a goldfish if you feel. That ain’t my business; it becomes my business when you try to make me play the game with you.”

He also spoke about children who tell their parents that they do not identify as the gender they were assigned at birth, implying that they should not agree to let the child transition.

“I feel like parents have almost forgotten what the role of a parent is. If your little boy comes to you and says, ‘Daddy, I want to be a girl.’ And you just let him rock with that?! He’s five,” he said. “When did it become a good idea to let a five-year-old, let a six-year-old, let a 12-year-old make a life-changing decision for themself?”

He continued, saying, “I heard somebody say one time, he’s like, ‘Alright if your son comes up to you and says Daddy I want to be a girl, ask your son what is a girl?’ What is he going to do? He’s going to say, well he might want to play with dolls. Alright you want to play with dolls? That’s fine, play with dolls, but you’re a boy. You want to wear pink? Alright cool, wear pink, but you’re a boy wearing pink.”

Ne-Yo also slammed the use of trigger warnings and implied that culture has become too sensitive.

“Comedians can’t tell jokes no more. Everybody’s offended. It’s a joke. You’re not supposed to take it serious,” he said, adding a proposal for anyone who was offended: “Sit in your house by yourself. It annoys me.”

“My generation there were no trigger warnings,” he said, adding, “We need to get back to them days.”

