Is Bryce Harper Married? Meet the Phillies Star's Wife Kayla Harper & Their Family!

With the MLB playoffs heating up, Bryce Harper and the Philadelphia Phillies are on a mission to make it back to the World Series!

The 30-year-old star MLB player is one of the best of his generation having won the National League’s Most Valuable Player award twice and played in seven All Star games.

Bryce is fairly open about his life away from the baseball diamond, including his relationship with his wife and kids!

Keep reading to learn about Bryce’s family…

Bryce married his high-school sweetheart, Kayla Harper, in December 2016. They were originally supposed to tie the knot a year earlier after getting engaged in 2014, but the wedding was called off, per the Washington Post. The couple reconciled in July 2016 and announced that they were engaged again.

The couple shares two children: son Krew Aron, born in August 2019, and a daughter Brooklyn Elizabeth, born in November 2020.

Bryce and Kayla also have a dog – a Maltese-Yorkshire terrier mix named Wrigley.

Kayla played soccer at Brigham Young University in 2011 and 2012 before trasnferring to Ohio State University until her graduation in 2015.

Bryce has been outspoken about the role his loved ones play in his life. He told a Los Angeles radio station in 2022, “I have an amazing family, I have an amazing wife, two beautiful kids that keep me very humbled and grounded.”

He continued, “My wife takes care of the kids at home. She does a great job at that. She supports me each night, goes to every single game she can … I’m humbled to have a wife and a family like that.”

If you didn’t know, NFL star Patrick Mahomes also married his high-school sweetheart! Learn all about her here!