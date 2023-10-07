Katy Perry Shares Silly Revelation About 'Hetero Relationships' After Watching Viral David & Victoria Beckham Clip

Katy Perry learned something about “hetero relationships” while watching a viral moment between Victoria and David Beckham in the pro athlete’s new Netflix docuseries Beckham.

The 38-year-old “Dark Horse” pop superstar – who is engaged to Orlando Bloom – hopped on Instagram to joke after seeing a video of David keeping Victoria honest during an interview segment.

From the brief clip (and a few others of the stars), she came to a realization about something that many straight couples have in common.

Read more about Katy Perry’s realization…

In the most viral clip, Victoria was saying that she and David came from “working class” families, prompting her husband to stick his head into the room where she was speaking and tell her to “be honest.” He kept pushing until she admitted that her dad drove a Rolls-Royce when she was a child.

The post on Instagram featured a few additional interview segments and memes about the show. In all of them, the loved-up couple highlighted their silly relationship.

What did Katy learn from the clips? “Oh great I’m relieved that most all hetero relationships are the same lol,” she wrote in the comments section.

