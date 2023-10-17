Top Stories
Sophia Bush Spending Time with Soccer Star Ashlyn Harris Amid Their Recent Divorces

Britney Spears Says She Got Pregnant With Justin Timberlake, Had an Abortion - Reason Why Revealed

We Know What Bill Murray Whispered to Selena Gomez in These 2019 Viral Photos, Thanks to Timothee Chalamet

Millie Bobby Brown Reacts to Being Called a 'Brat' &amp; 'Idiot' During 'Stranger Things' Press When She Was a Child

Tue, 17 October 2023 at 7:09 pm

Cailee Spaeny & Jacob Elordi Skip Red Carpet at 'Priscilla' Premiere, Pose for Photos Inside Instead

Cailee Spaeny & Jacob Elordi Skip Red Carpet at 'Priscilla' Premiere, Pose for Photos Inside Instead

There may not have been a red carpet at the L.A. premiere of Priscilla, but the stars still stepped out in style.

Jacob Elordi and Cailee Spaeny posed for photos from inside the venue during the premiere event at the Academy Museum on Monday (October 16) in Los Angeles.

They were joined by director Sofia Coppola and film subject Priscilla Presley for the premiere.

Last week, A24 announced that the red carpet would be canceled. “Out of respect for the events going on in the world, we will be forgoing a red carpet for the Priscilla Los Angeles premiere,” a rep said.

The Academy Museum also canceled its annual red carpet gala, which was supposed to be held over the weekend.

Priscilla hits theaters on November 3 and a new trailer was recently released.

FYI: Jacob is wearing a Bottega Veneta suit. Priscilla is wearing Dolce&Gabbana.

Photos: Eric Charbonneau, courtesy of A24
Posted to: Cailee Spaeny, Jacob Elordi, Priscilla, Priscilla Presley, Sofia Coppola

