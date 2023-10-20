'Hocus Pocus' Director Kenny Ortega Says It's 'Disappointing' He Wasn't Brought Back for Sequel

Hocus Pocus fans were ecstatic when Disney released a long-awaited sequel to the classic last year, but one key player was missing: original director Kenny Ortega.

Kenny helmed the 1993 classic alongside stars Mette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kathy Najimy. However, Anne Fletcher took over directing duties for the sequel.

He opened up about the project and his thoughts on being replaced in a new interview.

“No, they did not approach me to direct it, which was disappointing, but, of course, in the end, I was very supportive, wanting for Bette, Kathy, and Sarah to have another crack at it,” the director told EW. “You let go of things, you surrender, you move on, you don’t hold on, you don’t have ownership. I would’ve loved to have gone back and play again, but that I didn’t is okay.”

He mused that Disney was looking for “young blood, new ideas” when they brought on new talent.

“I was available, I was interested, and I still am available and interested, if that were to ever be a conversation that someone wanted to have with me,” he said. “And yet, at the same time, I support the franchise however they want to move forward with it.”

Kenny stressed that he is a fan, saying that he’d definitely be watching Hocus Pocus 2 this year after not seeing it when it premiered.

