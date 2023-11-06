Who Is Cassandra Dawn's Husband? The New 'Selling Sunset' Star Is Married to a Real Estate Mogul!

Cassandra Dawn is the newest face on Selling Sunset and she stirred up some drama on the show after making her first appearance during the Oppenheim Group crew’s Cabo trip.

So, who is Cassandra? And who is her husband that she mentioned? We have all the details!

Cassandra is a real estate agent who introduced herself to the ladies as a member of the Christie’s team in Beverly Hills, though it appears she currently works for Revel Real Estate.

The 33-year-old agent is a former Playboy Playmate and she actually worked for the iconic brand at the same time as Selling Sunset‘s Heather Rae Young.

During her appearance in Cabo, Cassandra actually told the ladies that she spoke to Heather and learned that they were all in town.

“I didn’t have an easy life growing up,” Cassandra said in her Playboy profile. “I was on my own at a really young age and working full-time at 16. Not because I had to; it was purely by choice.”

Who is Cassandra‘s husband?

She has been married to John Repstad since October 2021 and he also works in the real estate world. He is the senior director of Realty Advisory Group and he “specializes in the acquisition/disposition and leasing of industrial and office properties as well as investment sales.”

