Eddie Redmayne Films His New Show 'Day of the Jackal' On Location in Croatia

Eddie Redmayne is hard at work on his new TV show.

The 41-year-old Fantastic Beasts actor is currently on location in Labin, Croatia, where he is filming his show Day of the Jackal.

Wearing all black, Eddie shot the project in the city’s main square on Monday (November 6). Additional photos give fans an idea of what to expect from the set.

Read more about Day of the Jackal…

Variety announced that he joined the cast of the Peacock and Sky series back in March. The project is a new spin on the novel from Frederick Forsyth.

This isn’t the first time that the thriller has been adapted for the screen. A movie based on the book was released in 1973 and starred Edward Fox.

Eddie is set to play the same role, bring the Jackal to life again 40 years later. He will also act as an executive producer on the project.

Here’s a synopsis of the book that the show is based on: Day of the Jackal is a suspenseful political thriller set in the early 1960s and revolves around a fictional plot to assassinate Charles de Gaulle, the President of France. The French government, concerned about multiple assassination attempts, hires an enigmatic and highly skilled contract killer known as the Jackal to carry out the task.

If you missed it, we recently learned about another exciting project that Eddie has in the works. This one will have him headed to Broadway!

Scroll through all of the new photos of Eddie Redmayne on the set of Day of the Jackal in the gallery…