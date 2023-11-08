Every Winner of 'Top Chef,' Ranked From Lowest to Highest Popularity

Top Chef is a huge hit, and a reality TV staple.

The long-running Bravo reality competition television series first premiered all the way back in March of 2006, and showcases chefs competing against each other in various culinary challenges.

Along the way, the winning chefs have gone on to launch successful ventures in the culinary world, and have had incredible careers. Many of the stars of the show have also enjoyed tremendous success on social media, as fans of the show stay following them for recipe ideas, new projects and life updates.

After Season 20 just wrapped, we’re taking a look back at all of the Top Chef winners and seeing who is the most popular on Instagram post-season.

See how the Top Chef winners rank in popularity, ranked from lowest to highest…