Hailey Bieber & Zoe Kravitz Meet Up for Sushi in West Hollywood

Hailey Bieber and Zoe Kravitz are hanging out!

The 26-year-old 26-year-old model and the 34-year-old Big Little Lies actress were spotted meeting up for dinner at the exclusive sushi restaurant Sushi Park on Wednesday night (November 8) in West Hollywood, Calif.

For their night out, Hailey wore a brown leather jacket with a coordinating brown sweater and matching skirt while Zoe wore a black coat and jeans.

If you didn’t know, Hailey and Zoe have been friendly for years and have hung out several times at different parties.

The night before, Zoe was spotted hanging out with another famous friend!

