Kristin Chenoweth Proposes Duet With Lady Gaga Following Revelation About Her Belting Out 'Wicked' In College

Lady Gaga‘s habit of performing Wicked covers in college did not turn classmate and The Bachelor alum Carly Waddell into a fan. However, Kristin Chenoweth is certainly eating up the revelation!

If you missed it, Carly recently explained that Gaga would take over the piano during lunch hour and “just play and sing Wicked at the top of her lungs, every day.”

“Was she good? Of course. She’s great! But I just wanted to eat my sandwich,” she admitted on the Trading Spaces podcast.

Kristin, who originated the role of Glinda in Wicked on Broadway, is having a very different reaction. In fact, she’s got an idea for a collaboration.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Kristin revealed that she wants to perform with Mother Monster.

“I’m ready to sing FOR GOOD with our girl Gaga,” she wrote in response to the recollection about the singer’s college days.

We’re here for it!

