Kristin Chenoweth & Idina Menzel Reunite at 'Wicked' 20th Anniversary Performance on Broadway!

Can you believe it has been 20 years since Wicked premiered on Broadway?!

Kristin Chenoweth and Idina Menzel, the original stars of the show, reunited on the red carpet at the 20th anniversary performance on Monday night (October 30) at the Gershwin Theatre in New York City.

While the musical had its first preview performance on October 8, 2003, the official opening night show was held on October 30, 2003. The musical went on to win three Tony Awards, including Best Actress for Idina, and has since been seen by nearly 65 million people around the world.

Kristin and Idina gave a rare joint interview last week in which they responded to rumors that they feuded while playing Glinda and Elphaba on Broadway.

FYI: Idina is wearing an Azzi & Osta coat.