Kristin Chenoweth & Idina Menzel Respond to 'Wicked' Feud Rumors During Show's 20th Anniversary

Idina Menzel and Kristin Chenoweth played frenemies turned best friends when they shared the stage in their critically acclaimed Broadway show Wicked 20 years ago.

While the show’s focus was on the relationship between Elphaba (the green-hued Wicked Witch we first met in The Wizard of Oz) and Glinda (the good witch who flies around on a bubble), the press honed in on rumors about bad blood between the show’s two biggest stars.

Twenty years later, Kristin and Idina addressed those rumors in a new interview. They also revealed what proved to be a “healing” moment for them in the midst of all the whispers about their relationship.

