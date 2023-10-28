Heidi Klum Goes Nude on Social Media, Teases What Fans Should Expect From Her Halloween Costume

Heidi Klum is stripping down totally before she dresses up for Halloween 2023!

The 50-year-old supermodel and absolute Queen of Spooky Season is gearing up to host her annual Halloween party on October 31.

She’s renowned for delivering iconic costumes every year. However, in the leadup to this year’s costume she’s going totally nude.

Of course, she also provided a tease about what fans can expect from her costume this year.

Head inside to check out Heidi Klum’s new pic and learn more about this year’s costume…

Taking to Instagram on Saturday (October 28), Heidi celebrated “the Calm before the storm” by sharing a photo of herself reclining on a furry pink sofa in the nude.

She continued in the caption noting her motto for this year’s Halloween: “GO BIG OR GO HOME.”

Heidi teased as much during an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon earlier this week.

“It’s gonna be gigantic, and I have to close a few streets down here in Manhattan, which is very hard to do, by the way,” she said about this year’s costume.

You’ll note that Heidi isn’t giving too much away. She told host Jimmy Fallon that it was purposeful.

“I always like for it to be a surprise. Otherwise people are like, ‘Oh she’s going to be this.’ And then I show up, and they’re like, ‘Oh, it wasn’t as good as I thought she was going to do.’ So I always think it’s good to never talk about it,” she explained.

If you missed it, Heidi recently looked back on some of her most iconic Halloween costumes over the years.

She also explained why we often see her nude in a recent interview. During that conversation, Heidi even revealed her biggest complaint from her days as a Victoria’s Secret Angel.

Watch Heidi Klum’s interview clip up top and check out her sexy Halloween snap below…