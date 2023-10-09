Heidi Klum Looks Back on Her Iconic Halloween Costumes, Teases Plans for This Year's Party

Heidi Klum, the Queen of Halloween, looked back on some of her iconic Halloween costumes over the years.

If you were unaware, the 50-year-old model hosts a star-studded party annually, and she always delivers when it comes to the costume she selects to wear on the red carpet.

For instance, last year Heidi dressed up as a worm on a hook with husband Tom Kaulitz dressed up as a fisherman. Inside the party, she took off her worm suit to reveal diamond-studded lingerie underneath, which she wore with the worm prosthetics on her face still.

In the lead up to the spookiest day of the year, Heidi opened up about her connection to the holiday and some of her most iconic costumes in a new interview. She even teased what fans can expect from her this year!

Read more about Heidi Klum’s Halloween memories…

Speaking to People, Heidi said that she had “sleepless nights over Halloween.”

“There is no rehearsal. I can’t rehearse this; it’s only on the day. I always hope that it works out,” she explained.

The supermodel charted her costumes over the years, starting with 2000 when she dressed up as the character Heidi. Since then, she’s been everything from an old woman or a butterfly to Jessica Rabbit.

How does she select a costume? “I always try to find things that people naturally wouldn’t do,” she explained. “Most people do nurses or police officers, but I was always looking for something that I hadn’t seen.”

There were some notable moments that she mentioned. For instance, she had to learn how to walk on stilts when she was a robot in 2010. It was “amazing” until the drinking started.

It sounds like one of her most painful costumes was Jessica Rabbit thanks to the prosthetics she wore. “I think some chunk of my own skin went off by ripping this off,” she said.

What can fans expect this year? Heidi said that she wanted to push it as far as she did last year. Her team has expressed that maybe she should have a Plan B just in case, but that doesn’t sound like it’ll happen.

“I’m not good with Plan B,” she said, adding, “My goal is to not let any of my Halloween fans down.”

Press play on Heidi Klum’s interview below…