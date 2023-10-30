20+ Famous Actors Who Starred in 'Wicked' After Kristin Chenoweth & Idina Menzel Opened the Show

The Broadway musical Wicked is celebrating its 20th anniversary TODAY (October 30) and we decided to look back at 20 famous actors who appeared in the show after Kristin Chenoweth and Idina Menzel opened the musical.

Wicked had its official opening night at the Gershwin Theatre on Broadway back on October 30, 2003.

In addition to Kristin and Idina, there were some recognizable faces in the original cast.

20 years later, Wicked has been performed in over 100 cities around the world and has grossed more than $5 billion in ticket sales. The musical is finally being made into a movie, which will be released in late 2024.

Browse through the slideshow to see the 20 famous actors who appeared in the show…