Top Stories
Channing Tatum &amp; Zoe Kravitz Are Engaged, Spotted Wearing Engagement Ring on Halloween!

Channing Tatum & Zoe Kravitz Are Engaged, Spotted Wearing Engagement Ring on Halloween!

'Friends' Cast Issues Joint Statement About Co-Star Matthew Perry's Death

'Friends' Cast Issues Joint Statement About Co-Star Matthew Perry's Death

Mon, 30 October 2023 at 7:40 pm

20+ Famous Actors Who Starred in 'Wicked' After Kristin Chenoweth & Idina Menzel Opened the Show

Continue Here »

20+ Famous Actors Who Starred in 'Wicked' After Kristin Chenoweth & Idina Menzel Opened the Show

The Broadway musical Wicked is celebrating its 20th anniversary TODAY (October 30) and we decided to look back at 20 famous actors who appeared in the show after Kristin Chenoweth and Idina Menzel opened the musical.

Wicked had its official opening night at the Gershwin Theatre on Broadway back on October 30, 2003.

In addition to Kristin and Idina, there were some recognizable faces in the original cast.

20 years later, Wicked has been performed in over 100 cities around the world and has grossed more than $5 billion in ticket sales. The musical is finally being made into a movie, which will be released in late 2024.

Browse through the slideshow to see the 20 famous actors who appeared in the show…

Continue Here »

Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty
Posted to: Aaron Tveit, Adam Lambert, Alexandra Billings, Ana Gasteyer, Annaleigh Ashford, Ashley Parker Angel, Broadway, Carol Kane, EG, Extended, Idina Menzel, Jayne Houdyshell, Jenna Leigh Green, Joel Grey, Joey McIntyre, Justin Guarini, Kristin Chenoweth, Kyle Dean Massey, Laura Bell Bundy, Lindsay Pearce, Megan Hilty, Miriam Margolyes, Nicole Parker, Norbert Leo Butz, Rue McClanahan, Ryan McCartan, Sebastian Arcelus, Sheryl Lee Ralph, Slideshow, Taye Diggs, Wicked

JJ Links Around The Web

Photo of Private: JJ Links Around The Web
Getty Images