Top Stories
Channing Tatum &amp; Zoe Kravitz Are Engaged, Spotted Wearing Engagement Ring on Halloween!

Channing Tatum & Zoe Kravitz Are Engaged, Spotted Wearing Engagement Ring on Halloween!

'Friends' Cast Issues Joint Statement About Co-Star Matthew Perry's Death

'Friends' Cast Issues Joint Statement About Co-Star Matthew Perry's Death

Mon, 30 October 2023 at 7:17 pm

Lionel Messi & Family Attend Ballon d'Or 2023 Ceremony to Celebrate His Record 8th Win

Lionel Messi & Family Attend Ballon d'Or 2023 Ceremony to Celebrate His Record 8th Win

Lionel Messi and his family dressed to impress at the 2023 Ballon d’Or ceremony!

The 36-year-old Argentinian soccer superstar was presented with his record eighth Ballon d’Or, naming him the global sport’s best player over the last year.

He attended the event on Monday (October 30) in Paris accompanied by his wife Antonella and their three sons: Thiago, Mateo, and Ciro.

The children joined their father on stage as the World Cup-winner accepted his trophy and gave a brief speech.

Lionel wore a custom Louis Vuitton single-breasted tuxedo in a printed black Damoflage wool with a white shirt, black bowtie and black derbies. He also sported a Tambour watch in 18k yellow gold.

If you didn’t know, Lionel recently spent a night at an Ed Sheeran concert with his wife and children!

Browse through the gallery for more photos of Lionel Messi and his family at the 2023 Ballon d’Or ceremony…
Just Jared on Facebook
lionel messi wife children ballon dor 01
lionel messi wife children ballon dor 02
lionel messi wife children ballon dor 03
lionel messi wife children ballon dor 04
lionel messi wife children ballon dor 05
lionel messi wife children ballon dor 06
lionel messi wife children ballon dor 07
lionel messi wife children ballon dor 08
lionel messi wife children ballon dor 09
lionel messi wife children ballon dor 10
lionel messi wife children ballon dor 11
lionel messi wife children ballon dor 12

Photos: Getty Images
Posted to: Antonella Roccuzzo, Lionel Messi, Soccer, Sports

JJ Links Around The Web

Photo of Private: JJ Links Around The Web
Getty Images