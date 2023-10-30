Lionel Messi & Family Attend Ballon d'Or 2023 Ceremony to Celebrate His Record 8th Win

Lionel Messi and his family dressed to impress at the 2023 Ballon d’Or ceremony!

The 36-year-old Argentinian soccer superstar was presented with his record eighth Ballon d’Or, naming him the global sport’s best player over the last year.

He attended the event on Monday (October 30) in Paris accompanied by his wife Antonella and their three sons: Thiago, Mateo, and Ciro.

The children joined their father on stage as the World Cup-winner accepted his trophy and gave a brief speech.

Lionel wore a custom Louis Vuitton single-breasted tuxedo in a printed black Damoflage wool with a white shirt, black bowtie and black derbies. He also sported a Tambour watch in 18k yellow gold.

If you didn’t know, Lionel recently spent a night at an Ed Sheeran concert with his wife and children!

Browse through the gallery for more photos of Lionel Messi and his family at the 2023 Ballon d’Or ceremony…