Matthew Perry's Former Fiancee Molly Hurwitz Pays Tribute to Late Actor, Recalls Watching 'Friends' With Him

Molly Hurwitz is remembering her former fiance Matthew Perry.

The late Friends actor announced that he was engaged to the Hollywood literary agent after two years of dating in November 2020. They called off their engagement the following June.

Following the news of Matthew‘s sudden death at the age of 54 over the weekend, Molly took to social media on Monday (October 30) to remember her late ex.

Read Molly Hurwitz’s tribute to Matthew Perry…

Taking to Instagram, Molly shared a photo of Matthew in silhouette looking out over a city in winter.

“He would love that the world is talking about how talented he was. And he really was very talented,” she started her tribute.

Molly continued, recalling watching Friends with her ex while they were together. “As the Friends reunion was approaching, we rewatched the show together. ‘F-ck, I was so good!!!…See what I did there???’ We rewound and studied scenes,” she wrote. “Our respect and appreciation of humor is something that connected us. Being with him as he rediscovered his brilliance was magical.”

“But, I obviously knew that man in a very different way, too. While I loved him deeper than I could comprehend, he was complicated, and he caused pain like I’d never known. No one in my adult life has had a more profound impact on me than Matthew Langford Perry,” she said. “I have tremendous gratitude for that, for everything I learned from our relationship.”

Her message continued with her urging anyone in a similar situation to find help, recommending AI Anon as a resource.

She concluded writing, “Matty, I feel relief that you are at peace,” signing it “Moll-o-Rama(…fication).”

Matthew‘s Friends co-stars just issued a joint statement about his passing.