Is Corey Sevier Single or Married? The Hallmark Star Has Worked With His Wife Several Times!

Corey Sevier is playing Carl in the new Hallmark Channel movie Everything Christmas and you might be interested to know a little more about his personal life!

The 39-year-old Canadian actor is a regular on the Hallmark Channel and he doesn’t only star in the network’s movies, he also directs some of them.

When he was a child, Corey got his big break starring in the Lassie remake from the late 1990s. He also appeared in the short-lived Fox series North Shore, which also starred Kristoffer Polaha and Jason Momoa.

So, who is Corey‘s wife?

Corey is married to screenwriter Kate Pragnell and they’ve teamed up for several Hallmark Channel movies, including Take Me Back for Christmas, which aired earlier this year. She wrote it and he starred in and directed the film!

IMDb notes that Corey and Kate are parents to one child. Unfortunately, they don’t have public Instagram accounts so we don’t have any pics to share.

