Adele Says She's Ready to Start Drinking Again After Four Months of Sobriety

Adele is ready for a glass of wine.

During the Nov. 8 show of her ​​Weekends with Adele residency in Las Vegas, the 35-year-old “Someone Like You” singer revealed that she is lifting her self-imposed drinking ban when she goes on break.

Keep reading to find out more…

“I’m just going to chill. I’m annoyed as well that I’m sick again because this is red wine weather,” Adele told the crowd while discussing her holiday plans.

“I stopped drinking, but obviously now I’m ready to start again because it is my break,” she added.

Adele went on to reveal that she had to cut out her favorite wine during her residency because it “gets rid of [her] voice.”

“I can’t drink red wine ever when I’m singing because I don’t know about you, but red wine f–ks me up. I cannot handle it,” Adele explained, adding that it gives her the “worst hangover.”

She also added that once she feels better, she plans on treating herself with an expensive bottle of Châteauneuf-du-Pape that she has been saving for a special occasion.

Adele revealed back in mid-October that she had cut out alcohol three and a half months prior, admitting she was “borderline alcoholic for quite a lot of my 20s.”

Adele recently extended her Weekends with Adele residency through June 2024! Check out all of the new dates here.