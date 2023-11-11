The Richest 'The View' Hosts, Ranked from Lowest to Highest Net Worth (No. 1 Is Worth Over $170 Million!)

The View is one of the longest running daytime shows on TV, known for its intense political debates and constantly rotating roster of co-hosts.

The show centers around a panel of women from different backgrounds, who discuss the day’s biggest topics and conduct interviews with stars and politicians.

Ever since its debut in August of 1997, the show – created by Barbara Walters – has won over 30 Emmy Awards.

Throughout the course of the series, there have been 22 permanent co-hosts.

The View‘s 26th season just came to an end, and the panel has slimmed down to four recurring co-hosts – and two co-hosts officially joined!

Many of the panelists, past and present, count their success beyond just The View, bringing in some major money with their various ventures – including journalism, stand-up comedy and acting.

We’ve gathered together all of the names and ranked their net worth, from lowest to highest.

Find out how rich all of the past and present co-hosts of The View are…