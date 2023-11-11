Top Stories
Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce Head Out for Dinner in Argentina After Postponement of 'Eras Tour' Concert

Brie Larson Surprises Fans at 'The Marvels' Screening in New York

Sat, 11 November 2023 at 11:36 am

The Richest 'The View' Hosts, Ranked from Lowest to Highest Net Worth (No. 1 Is Worth Over $170 Million!)

The Richest 'The View' Hosts, Ranked from Lowest to Highest Net Worth (No. 1 Is Worth Over $170 Million!)

The View is one of the longest running daytime shows on TV, known for its intense political debates and constantly rotating roster of co-hosts.

The show centers around a panel of women from different backgrounds, who discuss the day’s biggest topics and conduct interviews with stars and politicians.

Ever since its debut in August of 1997, the show – created by Barbara Walters – has won over 30 Emmy Awards.

Throughout the course of the series, there have been 22 permanent co-hosts.

The View‘s 26th season just came to an end, and the panel has slimmed down to four recurring co-hosts – and two co-hosts officially joined!

Many of the panelists, past and present, count their success beyond just The View, bringing in some major money with their various ventures – including journalism, stand-up comedy and acting.

We’ve gathered together all of the names and ranked their net worth, from lowest to highest.

Find out how rich all of the past and present co-hosts of The View are…

