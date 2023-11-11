Top Stories
Taylor Swift &amp; Travis Kelce Head Out for Dinner in Argentina After Postponement of 'Eras Tour' Concert

Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce Head Out for Dinner in Argentina After Postponement of 'Eras Tour' Concert

Brie Larson Surprises Fans at 'The Marvels' Screening in New York

Brie Larson Surprises Fans at 'The Marvels' Screening in New York

Sat, 11 November 2023 at 2:07 am

Cara Delevingne, Karlie Kloss, Gabrielle Union, & More Stars Celebrate Opening of Burberry's Knight Bar in NYC

Cara Delevingne, Karlie Kloss, Gabrielle Union, & More Stars Celebrate Opening of Burberry's Knight Bar in NYC

A number of celebrities headed out to celebrate the official opening of Burberry‘s Knight Bar!

The launch event was held on Thursday (November 9) in New York City.

Burberry‘s Knight Bar is a seven-day takeover of Temple Bar, based in NoHo. Thursday’s event was part of a series the fashion brand has called Burberry Streets, which will include different takeovers in multiple cities worldwide.

Present at the event were the likes of Cara Delevingne, Karlie Kloss, Gabrielle Union, Joe Keery, Chase Sui Wonders, Taylor Hill, Daniel Caesar, Maggie Gyllenhaal, RZA, Kelsey Asbille, and Kelela.

In September, Burberry held it’s Summer 2024 fashion show, and we have the photos from the event!

Browse through the gallery for all of the photos from the opening of Burberry’s Knight Bar in New York…
Just Jared on Facebook
burberry knight bar opening 01
burberry knight bar opening 02
burberry knight bar opening 03
burberry knight bar opening 04
burberry knight bar opening 05
burberry knight bar opening 06
burberry knight bar opening 07
burberry knight bar opening 08
burberry knight bar opening 09
burberry knight bar opening 10
burberry knight bar opening 11

Photos: Sansho Scott/BFA.com
Posted to: Cara Delevingne, Chase Sui Wonders, Daniel Caesar, Gabrielle Union, Joe Keery, Karlie Kloss, Kelela, Kelsey Asbille, Maggie Gyllenhaal, RZA, Taylor Hill

JJ Links Around The Web

Photo of Private: JJ Links Around The Web
Getty Images