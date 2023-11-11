Cara Delevingne, Karlie Kloss, Gabrielle Union, & More Stars Celebrate Opening of Burberry's Knight Bar in NYC

A number of celebrities headed out to celebrate the official opening of Burberry‘s Knight Bar!

The launch event was held on Thursday (November 9) in New York City.

Burberry‘s Knight Bar is a seven-day takeover of Temple Bar, based in NoHo. Thursday’s event was part of a series the fashion brand has called Burberry Streets, which will include different takeovers in multiple cities worldwide.

Present at the event were the likes of Cara Delevingne, Karlie Kloss, Gabrielle Union, Joe Keery, Chase Sui Wonders, Taylor Hill, Daniel Caesar, Maggie Gyllenhaal, RZA, Kelsey Asbille, and Kelela.

In September, Burberry held it’s Summer 2024 fashion show, and we have the photos from the event!

Browse through the gallery for all of the photos from the opening of Burberry’s Knight Bar in New York…