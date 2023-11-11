John Bailey, Cinematographer & Former Academy President, Dead at 81

John Bailey has died.

The former president of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences and cinematographer, who worked on titles such as Groundhog Day, In the Line of Fire, and Racing With the Moon, was 81 years old.

John‘s wife, Carol Littleton, announced his death in a statement released by the Academy on Friday (November 10).

”It is with deep sadness I share with you that my best friend and husband, John Bailey, passed away peacefully in his sleep early this morning,” she wrote. “During John’s illness, we reminisced how we met 60 years ago and were married for 51 of those years. We shared a wonderful life of adventure in film and made many long-lasting friendships along the way. John will forever live in my heart.”

Academy CEO Bill Kramer and Academy President Janet Yang wrote in a joint statement obtained by Variety: “All of us at the Academy are deeply saddened to learn of John’s passing. John was a passionately engaged member of the Academy and the film community. He served as our president and as an Academy governor for many years and played a leadership role on the cinematographers branch. His impact and contributions to the film community will forever be remembered. Our thoughts and support are with Carol at this time.”

We send our thoughts to John Bailey‘s loved ones during this difficult time.

