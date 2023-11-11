16 Celebrity Couples You Thought Were Married But Actually Aren't!

Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell are living proof that you don’t need to be married to live happily ever after!

The 77-year-old actress and the 72-year-old actor have been together for almost 40 years and have been vocal about why they decided not to get married.

“If you have independence, if you have enough money and sense of independence and you like your independence, there’s something psychological about not being married because it gives you the freedom to make decisions one way or the other,” Goldie shared in an interview on the British talk show Loose Women in 2015.

“For me, I chose to stay,” she continued. “Kurt chose to stay, and we like the choice.”

Goldie and Kurt aren’t the only couple that decided not to get married. We’ve compiled a list of tons of other celebrity couples that never got married, but are still going strong!

