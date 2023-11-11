Jake Gyllenhaal & Girlfriend Jeanne Cadieu Celebrate at Star-Studded Ginori 1735 Party

Jake Gyllenhaal stepped out to promote a new launch as the ambassador of luxury brand Ginori 1735, and his girlfriend Jeanne Cadieu joined in on the fun!

The 42-year-old The Covenant actor celebrated the launch of the Oriente Italiano Gold Collection at Via Carota in New York City on Thursday (November 9).

If you were unaware, Ginori 1735 specializes in porcelain table service, and the new collection is a floral masterpiece!

He looked chic at the event in a black double-breasted jacket, which he paired with a cheer black top and black jewelry.

Many other stars were also in attendance.

Jake’s brother-in-law Peter Saarsgaard, Bee Carrozzini (Anna Wintour‘s daughter), Derek Blasberg, Jeremy O’Harris, Tyler Mitchell, Waris Ahluwalia, Andy Baraghani, Diana Barlett, Gray Sorrenti, Julien Lombrail, Lynn Yaeger, Waris Ahluwalia and Yan Yan Chan were also on the guestlist. We’ve got photos of all of them in the gallery.

