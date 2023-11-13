Rebecca Romijn's Husband Jerry O'Connell Reacts to Her Ex John Stamos' Book, Explains Why He Hasn't Fully Responded Yet

Top Stories
Jerry O’Connell has already been asked to comment on John Stamos‘ book, but he hasn’t given much of an answer yet. Now he’s explaining why.

If you didn’t know, Jerry is married to actress Rebecca Romijn, who was married to John from 1998 to 2005. In his new memoir, “If You Would Have Told Me,” the Full House actor talked about his “failed” first marriage to the actress.

Jerry previously revealed that Rebecca was not given a warning about the contents of the book and now he’s sharing some more comments.

On the latest episode of The Talk, Jerry was discussing how actor Adam Driver said “f–k you” to an audience member who said a scene in his movie Ferrari was “cheesy.” He compared the comments to John’s book.

“My wife’s ex-husband recently wrote a biography, and it referred to my wife in a negative manner,” he said. “And a lot of people have asked me about that in press, and it would be easy for me to say, ‘Screw you, how dare you ask me that?’ But really, it will be bringing the attention to a situation that I don’t want to feed into.”

“Listen, that example’s a little more personal than Adam Driver’s. Like with my example, there’s children involved, teenage children who read everything on the internet. So you don’t want to feed that fire,” he added.

Photos: Getty
