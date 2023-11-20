Mandy Moore Spotted Hanging Out with Comedian Alex Edelman

Mandy Moore is helping welcome comedian Alex Edelman to Los Angeles!

The 39-year-old singer and actress was spotted having lunch with Alex, 34, on Tuesday (November 14) in the Los Feliz neighborhood. They were seen enjoying a meal at All Time restaurant before taking a walk through the Griffith Park area.

Alex is a rising star in the comedy world and he’s currently performing his play Just For Us at Center Theatre Group’s Mark Taper Forum in downtown L.A. The show has already been seen around the world, including on Broadway.

You can catch Just For Us through November 26.

Just For Us is written and performed by Edelman. In the wake of a string of anti-Semitic rhetoric pointed in his direction online, standup comic Edelman decides to go straight to the source; specifically, Queens, where he covertly attends a meeting of White Nationalists and comes face-to-face with the people behind the keyboards.

