Top Stories
Suki Waterhouse Confirms She's Pregnant, Expecting First Child with Robert Pattinson! (Video)

Suki Waterhouse Confirms She's Pregnant, Expecting First Child with Robert Pattinson! (Video)

Stars Who Got Banned From Dating Apps - More Than 1 Got Banned Twice!

Stars Who Got Banned From Dating Apps - More Than 1 Got Banned Twice!

Ashlyn Harris Breaks Silence on Ali Krieger Divorce, Slams Online Hate She's Received

Ashlyn Harris Breaks Silence on Ali Krieger Divorce, Slams Online Hate She's Received

Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade 2023 - Full Performers List Revealed!

Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade 2023 - Full Performers List Revealed!

Mon, 20 November 2023 at 3:00 am

Mandy Moore Spotted Hanging Out with Comedian Alex Edelman

Mandy Moore Spotted Hanging Out with Comedian Alex Edelman

Mandy Moore is helping welcome comedian Alex Edelman to Los Angeles!

The 39-year-old singer and actress was spotted having lunch with Alex, 34, on Tuesday (November 14) in the Los Feliz neighborhood. They were seen enjoying a meal at All Time restaurant before taking a walk through the Griffith Park area.

Alex is a rising star in the comedy world and he’s currently performing his play Just For Us at Center Theatre Group’s Mark Taper Forum in downtown L.A. The show has already been seen around the world, including on Broadway.

You can catch Just For Us through November 26.

Just For Us is written and performed by Edelman. In the wake of a string of anti-Semitic rhetoric pointed in his direction online, standup comic Edelman decides to go straight to the source; specifically, Queens, where he covertly attends a meeting of White Nationalists and comes face-to-face with the people behind the keyboards.

See all the celebs who attended opening night earlier this month!
Just Jared on Facebook
mandy moore alex edelman hang out 01
mandy moore alex edelman hang out 02
mandy moore alex edelman hang out 03
mandy moore alex edelman hang out 04
mandy moore alex edelman hang out 05

Photos: Backgrid
Posted to: Alex Edelman, Mandy Moore

JJ Links Around The Web

Photo of Private: JJ Links Around The Web
Getty Images