Crystal Kung Minkoff Shares Thoughts on Lisa Rinna's Role in 'RHOBH' Leaks

Crystal Kung Minkoff is speaking about Lisa Rinna likely being the one to leak Real Housewives of Beverly Hills info to the press during filming.

The 40-year-old reality star opened up and shared her thoughts on a new episode of the Scheanigans with Scheana Shay podcast.

On filming without Lisa this season, Crystal shared that it was “totally different for me. I’m going to be just really honest. It was very different, and I didn’t know Rinna‘s impact on me until she was not there. That being said, I mean, I think Rinna‘s been obviously an incredible housewife. I mean, well, I used to watch it. She was iconic to me.”

They then went in to talking about the Aspen situation on the previous season, where Kathy Hilton allegedly had a “psychotic break” during a night out. Lisa was the only one with her at the time this happened, and the info of something happening was leaked to the press the same time they were filming.

“I didn’t now anything ’til the morning, that all this sh-t went down. That being said, like with the whole leaking of the press and stuff, I think it’s pretty obvious, because there’s no press being leaked about our season now,” Crystal said.

“Again, it was my second year and I still felt like a novice to the whole thing, so I’m like, well maybe this is how this show works. Maybe this is how toxic it is. Maybe this is what people do,” she added. “So I was like, why do they do that? Don’t they want the show to play out? I just didn’t understand it, but now, it’s far more clear to me because there’s nothing out [about this season]. But why? I’ll never know.”

Scheana then mentioned about Kathy saying Lisa was the biggest bully in Hollywood and asked if she agreed.

“No, I wouldn’t. But I don’t know everyone in Hollywood. I would say like, maybe on the show. I can pretty much say that, but in Hollywood, I don’t know. [There's] a lot of people in Hollywood. I think there’s a lot of mean people in Hollywood,” she replied.

If you missed it, it was revealed Lisa was leaving the show at the beginning of 2023, and her resignation email was actually shown in the current 13th season’s premiere episode.